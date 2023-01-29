Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County.
One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, the Arizona Renaissance Festival is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village. Join in the revelry every Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 through April 2.
Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this. The festival's 50-acre village will be filled with 16 stages of nonstop entertainment, music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully-costumed characters.
Explore the village marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios, and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games and people-powered rides.
Visitors can browse the 16th century elaborately adorned shops of the most unique open-air market featuring handmade products including jewelry, pottery, footwear and home décor items. It’s a shopper’s paradise of over 200 incredibly talented artisans. Don’t miss Adam Crack-30-time whip cracking Guinness World Record holder.
The festival artisan marketplace also features demonstrating artisans. Experience time honored crafts such as glassblowing, blacksmithing, forging, woodcarving, leather tooling, candle making, coin stamping, jewelry making, boot making and pottery. Watch artisans work as they create a masterpiece right before your eyes. Then, take a one-of-a-kind piece home with you.
Kids love the interactive games and people-powered rides: Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony—a rocking horse bigger than an elephant, The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, the Maze, Archery Range and more.
Live jousting tournaments are one of the festival’s most popular attractions. Armored nights on charging steeds take up their lances and battle for the queen’s honor. Cheer on your favorite armored knight at one of the three daily jousting tournaments in the 5,000-seat arena.
Food is plentiful and available throughout the village. The menu is diverse with delectable offerings such as steak-on-a-stake, vegetable and meat pies, pastas, bread bowls filled with hearty stews and more. Don't forget those popular smoked turkey legs! The desserts are decadent. Be sure to try the crepes or a variety of other sweet treat surprises. A brand new dessert for 2023 is Chimney Rolls, prepared the same way as they were 400 years ago. The dough is baked on an open fire until the outside dough caramelizes to a perfect golden-brown color. Pubs serve beers, wine and soft drinks to quench your thirst.
Tickets purchased at the festival are $34 for adults 13 years and above and children 5-12 are $22. Children under 4 are free. Senior discount tickets (60 and over) and military (ID required) are $32 and only available at the festival box office. Save $1 on tickets at Bashas’ and Food City in advance. Parking is free courtesy of Bashas’ and Food City.
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is a nine-weekend season and welcomes nearly 285,000 visitors annually. Join in all the merriment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 4-April 2, at 12601 E. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon.
For more information, tickets and directions, call 520-463-2600 or visit Arizona.RenFestInfo.com.
HUZZAH!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.