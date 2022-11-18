On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Eve, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Janey’s Coffee Company will host a fundraiser to benefit the Cave Creek Museum.
“This marks Janey’s second annual Turkey Palooza charity event – a 50-50 fund-raiser split between Cave Creek Museum and Foothills Food Bank,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum.
“Janey’s will host an eight-artist musical event. Proceeds from the $10 cover charge go to the fundraiser. And, 50% of Janey’s Thanksgiving morning coffee/tea sales do as well.”
Participate by attending the Nov. 23 music event and/or by making Janey’s a stop for morning coffee on Thanksgiving Day.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek. Open October through May. The museum can be reached at 480.488.2764 or cavecreekmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.