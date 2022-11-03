From a “spaghetti western” dinner to a Sedona stay to Chris Stapleton, the Cave Creek Museum has a variety of entertaining fundraising events over the next few weeks.
Spaghetti Western: Dinner with a side of history
This year will mark the eighth annual “Spaghetti Western: Dinner with a side of history,” at Harold’s Corral from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to Evelyn Johnson, Cave Creek Museum executive director, the fall fundraiser is the museum’s most family friendly event.
“This year marks a rebranding of the organization’s previous named Spaghetti Dinner,” Johnson said. “We believe the new name highlights the special relationship and shared history between Cave Creek Museum and local landmark, Harold’s Corral.”
The November event also acts as a season opener for the 52-year-old museum. Its hours are seasonal, running October through May. The western themed dinner, which began in 2014, will feature exciting new elements for a successful outcome. During the evening, Harold’s will serve its home-style spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and ice tea. Guests can saddle up to the historic cash bar for adult beverages or other drinks of choice.
“In addition to the new name, musical tributes to the history and lore of the Cave Creek area, local trivia games, a well curated raffle and auction and western selfie stations for a fun evening,” Johnson said, “our guests should expect some new surprises at this year’s function.”
Tickets are $24 for adults, $10 for children 5 to 11 and free for children under five. Advance reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets can be purchased online at cavecreekmuseum.org or by calling 480-488-2764. Harold’s Corral is located at 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek.
Proceeds from the event will fund the museum’s extensive multiage generational education programming, academic research and engaging interpretive exhibits.
Sedona Raffle
In addition to the trivia contest, live music, Balloon Lotto Pop, silent auction and other fun activities at the event, a special raffle for a two-night Sedona stay is already live.
“Thanks to our generous benefactor, we once again are having the fabulous Sedona raffle: a two-night stay in a one-bedroom condo at the luxurious Club Wyndham resort in gorgeous Red Rock Country,” Johnson said. “Ideally located near popular hiking trails and sights, it’s only a few minutes’ walk to the lively downtown, with wonderful restaurants and interesting shops.”
While tickets can be purchased at the Spaghetti Western Dinner, the raffle is not exclusively for that event.
Tickets can be purchased online through Tuesday, Nov. 8 and entrants do not need to be present to win. Each ticket is $25, and monies raised will go to the Cave Creek Museum.
Tennessee Whiskey: The Chris Stapleton Tribute
Later this month, the Cave Creek Museum will partner with Harold’s Corral and T2 Entertainment for a Tennessee Whiskey fundraising event Saturday, Nov. 12.
“The Chris Stapleton Tribute is as close as you can get to the real thing,” Johnson said. ”People will enjoy great music and harmonies and a rocking band.”
The concert runs from 7 to 11 p.m. VIP tickets (ranging from $75 to $600) and general admission tickets ($55) are available and can be purchased at cavecreekmusuem.org. Johnson said in order to make sure the ticket is credited to the museum, people go through the museum’s website and not use a third party (ticket costs are the same regardless).
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
