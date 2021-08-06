There is a little something for everyone happening Around Town, Aug. 6–13. Twelve live music performances, one art documentary, three theater productions and the 2021 Phoenix Film Festival. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Aug. 6
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Aug. 7
King Crimson
Talking Stick Ballroom
www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com
Aug. 7
I Am AZ Music: Bossa Brazil
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Aug. 7
Sherry Roberson Celebrates Billie Holiday
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 7
Frosty & The Silver Tones
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Aug. 8
All Time Low
The Van Buren
Aug. 8
Bob Daniels: The Cool Bridge to Chet Baker
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 8
I Am AZ Music: Jaleo
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Aug. 9
Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 12
Cash’d Out
The Rebel Lounge
Aug. 13
Jude Poorten Trio
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 13
Kenzie
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
ART, FILM & THEATER
Aug. 7
PHXART + FilmBar Present: The Revolution and The Artists
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Thru – Aug. 8
A Chorus Line
Desert Stages Theatre
www.desertstages.org; 480.483.1664
Aug. 12–22
Phoenix Film Festival 2021
Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre
Aug. 12 – Sept. 18
A Bench in the Sun
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
Thru Aug. 15
The Princess, The Unicorn, and The Smelly-Foot Troll
Great Arizona Puppet Theatre
www.azpuppets.org; 602.262.2050, Ext. 0
