There is a little something for everyone happening Around Town, Aug. 6–13. Twelve live music performances, one art documentary, three theater productions and the 2021 Phoenix Film Festival. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Aug. 6

Come Back Buddy

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

King Crimson

Aug. 7

Talking Stick Ballroom 

www.talkingstickresort.com; www.ticketmaster.com

MIM_bossa-brazil.jpg

Bossa Brazil

Aug. 7

I Am AZ Music: Bossa Brazil

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Sherry Roberson Celebrates Billie Holiday

Aug. 7

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

DesertRidge_Frosty-and-Silver-Stones.jpg

Frosty & The Silver Tones

Aug. 7

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

TheVanBuren_AllTimeLow.jpg

All Time Low

Aug. 8

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Aug. 8

Bob Daniels: The Cool Bridge to Chet Baker

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM Jaleo

Jaleo performs a wide variety of Latin styles, such as salsa, Latin jazz, cumbia and more.

Aug. 8

I Am AZ Music: Jaleo

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TheNash_Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band

Aug. 9

Pascal Bokar Afro Blue Grazz Band

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Cash’d Out

Aug. 12

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com

Jude Poorten Trio

Aug. 13

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

DesertRidge_Kenzie.jpg

Kenzie

Aug. 13

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

Phoenix Film Festival.png

Experience 285 screenings of the most diverse group of films ever presented at the festival. 

ART, FILM & THEATER

Aug. 7

PHXART + FilmBar Present: The Revolution and The Artists

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

The Line - DST A Chorus Line.jpeg

A Chorus Line, Desert Stages Theatre

Thru – Aug. 8

A Chorus Line

Desert Stages Theatre

www.desertstages.org; 480.483.1664

Aug. 12–22

Phoenix Film Festival 2021

Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre

www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

﻿A Bench in the Sun

A Bench in the Sun, Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

Aug. 12 – Sept. 18

A Bench in the Sun

Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

The Princess, The Unicorn, and The Smelly-Foot Troll

The Princess, The Unicorn, and The Smelly-Foot Troll, Great Arizona Puppet Theatre

Thru Aug. 15

The Princess, The Unicorn, and The Smelly-Foot Troll

Great Arizona Puppet Theatre

www.azpuppets.org; 602.262.2050, Ext. 0

