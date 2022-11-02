Thunderbird Artists is bringing the indoors outdoors, with the 29th annual Fall Fine Art & Wine Festival, in downtown Carefree Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Guests can view fine art selected through a comprehensive jury process, sample fine wines and spirits, snack on festival food and listen to live music, all while soaking in the sunshine, reveling in the mountain views and meeting artists and fellow art lovers.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is $5 (cash only). Wine tasting tickets and a souvenir glass are available for $15.
Art
Known in the art world as a Collectors’ Paradise, Thunderbird Artists prides itself on quality and diversity. The festival boasts over 160 juried artists from around the country exhibiting a wide range of oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, gouache and photography, as well as ink, pencil and charcoal drawings.
Collectors with more surface space than empty walls can take home sculpture in stone, bronze, metal, hand-blown glass, wood, clay and gourds. And for those who like their art collections ready to wear, Thunderbird Artists offers a wide range of one of-a-kind jewelry.
This year’s featured artist is oil painter Danial James, whose diverse work includes animals, beverages and stylized history. An award-winning illustrator and oil painter, James said he owes his career to an unlikely source — his grandmother.
“She was really creative,” he said. “We were always doing arts and crafts together. Even in third grade, I was telling my parents I was going to be an artist.”
Painting was his first love, but illustration was job security. Teaming up with champion illustrators David Uhl and Scott Jacobs, James used his airbrushing skills to help form the successful Uhl Illustrations firm, eventually becoming a full partner. A motorcycle enthusiast since childhood, James focused on designing T-shirts for prestigious client Harley Davidson. He eventually shifted from analog to digital, teaching photoshop and running his own gallery, until his firm partners convinced him that his talents needed a reset. Simply put, he needed to paint again.
“I was scared of giving up clients,” he said. “But I was more tired of doing what everyone wanted me to do.”
James started in acrylics but quickly opted for oil.
“Oil doesn’t dry,” he said. “You’ve got plenty of time to work with the colors and values. It’s easier to blend.”
When pushed, he codifies his style as expressionist realism and has a portfolio replete with sensitive animal portraits, luscious close-ups of cocktails, and at least one softly lit female motorcycle enthusiast (Real School Passion). But for him it’s more about reinterpreting history.
“I love stuff from the teens, ‘20s and '30s,” James said. “I love to render black-and-white photos into brilliant color and then stylize the subjects — vintage cars, bikes and women.”
That’s history to remember.
Wine and Spirits
Combining world-class fine art with an extensive selection of domestic and imported wines has long been Thunderbird Artists’ winning formula. This year’s participating wineries include old favorites like Schlossadler International out of Oceanside California, and welcomes the award-winning, Paulden Black Mesa Cellars — known for its Vino Fruttato, a blend of homegrown apricot and apples. For an additional fee, patrons receive an engraved souvenir glass with tasting tickets; unlike other festivals with designated alcohol zones, Thunderbird Artists events have patrons wandering at will, sipping wine and immersing themselves in phenomenal art.
Entertainment
Featured on the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion will be Vegas McGraw, presenting a powerful show that has thrilled and captivated audiences everywhere. This Tim McGraw tribute performed by Nashville recording artist and Las Vegas Entertainer Adam D. Tucker accurately recreates the music and mystique of country music icon Tim McGraw.
Musical polymath (and composer, filmmaker, recording engineer, film editor, producer and music therapist) Vibhas Kendzia plays flute, piano and saxophone, but focuses this time on his Native American and East Indian bamboo flutes. Inspired by traditional Native melodies merged with Latin rhythms with classical piano and guitar backtracks, his original songs range from “meditative” to “joyfully jazzy.”
Food
Mickey’s BBQ is back with, among other things, their hauntingly delectable red velvet and lemon cakes. Festival newcomer Bitch N Boards provides a succulent selection of meats and cheese in cup or box form, all cellophane-sealed.
In addition to sampling tasty fare from participating vendors, patrons can visit Carefree-area restaurants such as the Black Mountain Café, the English Tea Room, Giordano’s, Trattoria Romana Restaurant, Pizzicata and Venues Café.
Thunderbird Artists
Established in 1981, Thunderbird Artists has held over 400 festivals in ten cities in three states. Their 2022-2023 season presents festivals in Carefree, Surprise, Scottsdale Waterfront, Chandler and Cave Creek. This year marks not only their 29th fall festival, but the 85th seasonal festival in Carefree.
The Thunderbird Artists Gallery is the company’s permanent space featuring an eclectic arrangement of over 50 artists. Established in December 2018, the gallery is located at 99 Easy Street on the corner of Ho Hum Drive in Carefree, and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
