Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is officially open. The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to open in partnership with a major sports stadium nationwide.
On June 21, the space opened up with a first bite sampling of menu items and ceremonial first bets, as well as a donations of $20,000 by Caesars to the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation that supports three main areas of need: homelessness, indigent healthcare and children's programs of all types, including education and youth baseball and softball field building and renovation, outreach programs and equipment.
This new, first-class sportsbook and full-service restaurant combo is unlike any opened to date. The venue features a total of nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks as well as wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions, breathtaking patio space, along with table and plush lounge-style seating on both floors with a total capacity of more than 425. Private space is also available to rent.
“We’re extremely proud to bring Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar to Chase Field and downtown Phoenix,” said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. “This destination provides sports bettors and non-sports bettors, locals and visitors alike, with an experience they can’t find anywhere else. Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Guy Fieri for making this possible.”
The opening of Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Caesars Sportsbook marks the celebrity chef’s first-ever full-service restaurant in Arizona. Designed in partnership with Fieri and led locally by Executive Chef Kayla Laasko, who brings experience from The Barking Bodega, Desert Diamond Casino and the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa, Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar offers scratch-made food, signature and classic cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine menu.
“I’ve worked with the Caesars team for nearly a decade opening restaurants all over the country together. They are the best of the best,” said Fieri. “The idea of bringing this next-level restaurant concept to Arizona, a place where I have showcased more than 30 restaurants through ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ over the years, was a no-brainer for me. Thank you to the D-backs and Caesars for making it happen.”
“What an incredible day for our fans, sports enthusiasts, guests and especially for our organization,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “We are proud to partner with Caesars Entertainment and Guy Fieri, to bring a year-round first-class sportsbook, restaurant and event space to downtown Phoenix. Everything about this dynamic venue, from the food to the design to the service, has been meticulously planned for an unmatched guest experience.”
