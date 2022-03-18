The Phoenix Symphony will bring to life the music of Beethoven and The Beatles and much more as it finishes out a diverse and entertaining month of performances.
Music’s Master Architects: Beethoven and Shostakovich brings the classics back to the Symphony Hall stage from March 18 through 20. Each laboring against demons both personal and political, Beethoven and Shostakovich represent an apex of musical construction and a testament to the potential of mankind. The program begins with Beethoven’s last completed concerto, dubbed Emperor, performed by Valley favorite pianist Stewart Goodyear. Shostakovich’s immensely successful fifth symphony finishes the program, perfectly threading the needle of managing the approval of Soviet authorities and expressing the suffering of the Russian people.
In solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their struggle to defend their freedom and self-determination, The Phoenix Symphony will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem prior to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony #5 at each concert. This addition to the program is in alignment with the life and work of Shostakovich, whose work often featured coded protests of authoritarianism.
From March 25 through 27, The Beatles come to life in Revolution: Music of The Beatles. A Symphonic Experience. The new authorized symphonic tribute to the Fab Four features top vocalists and musicians accompanied by Grammy-winner Jeff Tyzik’s new arrangements transcribed and arranged from the original master recordings at Abbey Road. Accompanied by hundreds of rare and unseen photos from the historic, London-based archives of The Beatles’ official fan magazine––The Beatles Book Monthly––along with stunning video and animation, Revolution takes audiences on a magical musical and visual journey of The Beatles. The production features arrangements of more than 25 top hits including Ticket to Ride, Penny Lane, All You Need Is Love, Get Back, Here Comes the Sun, and Hey Jude.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phoenixsymphony.org.
