Rejoice in the spirit of the holidays with Ballet Arizona’s production of "The Nutcracker," going on now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Arizonans now have another chance to celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with this holiday classic on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m., complemented with live music by The Phoenix Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s classical score. The additional performance came about due to record-breaking ticket sales and audience demand this year.
As performances approach selling out, now is the time to make sure to get your tickets to follow Clara’s wintry adventures as she battles mischievous mice and charms the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, presents this classic story, choreographed by Artistic Director Ib Andersen, through Christmas Eve. In 2013, The New York Times’ senior dance critic, Alastair Macaulay, hailed Ib Andersen’s "The Nutcracker" as “one of the three finest productions” of the nearly 20 versions he attended around the country. Ballet Arizona created the production in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million.
The beloved ballet tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a wondrous journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Young and old alike will experience the many special effects, including the Christmas tree that “grows” to 40 feet, 200 pounds of “snow” falling during the snow scene and the firing of cannons onstage.
“The Nutcracker" is about coming together to celebrate the holidays to the unforgettable music of Tchaikovsky. Watching it with your friends and loved ones will make your heart sing,” said Andersen.
Some interesting facts from this season's performances include:
- More than 100,000 Austrian Swarovski crystals make the spectacular Snow Scene sparkle.
- "The Nutcracker" scenic elements including sets, lights, costumes and special effects require four tractor trailers and two 24-foot trucks.
- The Mouse King is more than 9 feet tall with his crown.
- More than 7,000 pounds of dry ice is used for the entire run of the production.
- During the run of "The Nutcracker," Ballet Arizona’s female dancers will use more than 300 pairs of pointe shoes. Pointe shoes are custom-made and cost more than $100 per pair. Most pairs of shoes last one performance.
- The sleigh that Clara and the Prince ride in is built on a mobility scooter and one technician lays inside on their stomach and drives it around the stage.
- The production uses 25 different backdrops.
All performances are at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix, 75 N. 2nd St., accompanied with live music by The Phoenix Symphony.
Single tickets can be purchased by calling the Ballet Arizona box office at 602-381-1096. For more information, visit balletaz.org/performance/cinderella-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.