Ballet Arizona and The Phoenix Symphony have partnered for a romance that is sure to set your heart aflame as they perform the most famous love story of all time, Romeo & Juliet. This classic tale takes the Symphony Hall stage for six performances over Valentine’s Day weekend, February 10-13.
The ballet, choreographed by Ballet Arizona’s renowned Artistic Director Ib Anderson, is a feast for the eyes and ears with sweepingly regal ballroom scenes, vivacious swordplay, and poignant pas de deux to the tune of Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s dramatic and moving score. A production for ballet, literature, and classical music fans alike—Romeo & Juliet seamlessly blends the touching yet tragic story of doomed love with Prokofiev’s rich score. The score is rarely heard in its entirety but will be performed in full by the acclaimed Phoenix Symphony, making Romeo & Juliet a must see for all performing arts fans.
The beloved Shakespeare classic tells the story of two feuding families – the Capulets and Montagues—whose disputes have caused a rift in the 16th century Verona, Italy community. A Montague son, Romeo, is sworn to marry another woman when he mischievously sneaks into the Capulet ball, where he spots the captivating Juliet. The tale that unfolds is a lesson in petty feuds, dire consequences, and of course, true love.
“Romeo & Juliet is about passion and the power of young love. No matter how many times you may have seen it, this production takes your breath away and moves you,” says Anderson.
Audiences will also have the opportunity to engage in discussion with the professional dancers and other guest artists before or after the show with pre- and post-show chats. Romeo & Juliet pre-show chats will occur February 10 at 6:15pm and February 11 at 6:45pm. A post-show chat will occur on February 12 immediately after the matinee performance.
Ticket prices for Romeo & Juliet start at $25, with discounts offered for seniors, students, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased by calling 602.381.1096 or visiting www.balletaz.org.
