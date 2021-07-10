After a successful first year, Ballet Arizona is inviting residents to read together again this season as they kick off their Summer Book Club in July. Free and open to the public, residents are invited to join Ballet Arizona as it builds community around and appreciation for the art form of dance.
The Book Club will meet once each quarter to discuss various selections. Meetings will be via Zoom with access information being sent out closer to the meeting date. The virtual gatherings will be facilitated by Alexandra Papazian, Education & Community Engagement manager.
While Swan Lake or The Nutcracker are broadly enjoyed, for many, ballet is a foreign language. It communicates through movement, not words, and its history lies almost entirely abroad — in Russia, Italy, and France. In Celestial Bodies: How to Look at Ballet, dance critic Laura Jacobs makes the foreign familiar, providing a lively, poetic, and uniquely accessible introduction to the world of classical dance. Combining history, interviews with dancers, technical definitions, descriptions of performances, and personal stories, Jacobs offers an intimate and passionate guide to watching ballet and understanding the central elements of choreography.
This month’s Book Club event takes place Wednesday, July 21. The book is available locally from Changing Hands bookstore and Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.
For additional details or to register, visit balletaz.org/ballet-arizona-book-club.
