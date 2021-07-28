Ballet Arizona is inviting residents to read together again this season with its Book Club, which kicked off in July. Free and open to the public, residents are invited to join Ballet Arizona as it builds community around and appreciation for the art form of dance.
After the summer months, the Book Club will meet once each quarter to discuss various selections. Meetings will be via Zoom with access information being sent out closer to the meeting date. The virtual gatherings will be facilitated by Alexandra Papazian, Education & Community Engagement manager.
This month’s book is written by the author, editor and dance critic Robert Gottlieb. “George Balanchine: The Ballet Maker” describes the life and art of the celebrated, revolutionary ballet choreographer. The book has been called a necessary and singular look at the life of one of the great figures of the 20th Century: the dynamic Balanchine, founder of The New York City Ballet, collaborator of Stravinsky, and inspiration to countless fans over the course of his long and storied career. George Balanchine is another engaging entry in the HarperCollins’ “Eminent Lives” series of biographies by distinguished authors on canonical figures.
This month’s Book Club event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 18. The book is available locally from Changing Hands bookstore and Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. For additional details or to register, visit balletaz.org/ballet-arizona-book-club.
