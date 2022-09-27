On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., “Arts at the Rocks” will kick off its fifth season of live concerts and performances at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC).
“Our fifth season has all the elements to be our best season yet,” said Melissa Masles, elder of the Music and Arts Ministry at DHPC. The Music and Arts Committee has been hard at work planning “Arts at the Rocks” upcoming events.
“We have a wide variety of performances offering the opportunity for extraordinary audience experiences in this coming season,” Masles said.
DHPC is surrounded by the breathtaking natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the Music and Arts Ministry hopes you find beauty and friendship in the people you meet when you visit them. DHPC sits beneath the Boulders in Carefree, at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway.
Urban Nocturnes are the featured performers for the inaugural event on Oct. 8. Urban Nocturnes is a modular chamber music ensemble made up of six outstanding professional classical musicians, all based in Phoenix. Their programming encompasses a wide variety of combinations of their instruments, and their aim is to present diverse programming in a manner that appeals to seasoned music-lovers and newcomers alike. By devising programs that are aesthetically balanced, thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Urban Nocturnes seeks to share their love of artistic ingenuity and collaboration and to demonstrate music's universal power to engage and enliven the mind and soul.
The Oct. 8 concert will feature a performance of music for strings and flute, including the rhapsodic fantasy A Night Piece by late-Romantic American composer Arthur Foote and the "Weihnacht" Quintet by Dutch-Austrian Jan Brandts-Buys, a work that depicts and explores a Biblical quotation from the Christmas story with each of its four movements. Also on the program are the String Quartet in D Minor by legendary Italian violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini and Beethoven's Duet "with Two Obligato Eyeglasses" for viola and cello. The performance will feature Urban Nocturnes’s violinist Karen Sinclair, violist Christopher McKay, cellist Melita Hunsinger and flutist Viviana Cumplido Wilson, along with guest violinist Trista Wong. The audience will be treated to a question-and-answer session with these talented musicians following the concert.
One of the most exciting news for this year is the founding of the Desert Hills Community School of Music (DHCSM) which offers world-class instruction in piano, strings and woodwinds from some of the most sought-after teachers in the Phoenix area. To meet the full breadth of students’ musical goals, DHCSM has two divisions—Conservatory and Community. The two divisions work cooperatively, with different missions. The Conservatory division is the performance-oriented side of the school. Led by professional pianists Vitaly Serebriakov and Svetlana Obregon, Conservatory instructors are internationally recognized artists whose passion is to perform and teach.
The Community division of DHCSM emphasizes recreational music-making and outreach into the local community. Community division instructors Heather Baldwin (piano) and Jeffrey Anthony (woodwinds) were selected for their ability to balance the nurturing of musical excellence with an understanding that most Community division students enroll to learn an instrument for their personal enjoyment. DHCSM is enrolling now for a limited number of fall semester spots. Visit DesertHillsMusic.org or email SchoolofMusic@deserthills.org for more information.
DHPC’s Music & Arts Committee invites you to join them as a volunteer and to participate in the selection to add to the variety of events. Masles said they always need greeters and ushers for the events and that all events are free, and everyone is welcome.
In addition to the Music and Arts Committee, there are a plethora of activities and other ways to get involved at DHPC. For more information, visit the church website at www.deserthills.org.
