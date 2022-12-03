Sundance Creek Promotions invites artists working in all mediums to apply to exhibit at Winter Art on the Boardwalk, January 20 – 22, and Spring Art on the Boardwalk, March 10 – 12, 2023, in Scottsdale. Both events will take place at the Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artists may apply with no application fee at sundancecreekpromotions.com/for-exhibitors. Booth spaces start at 10’x10’ with larger sizes available. Please check the application for current booth pricing.
The festival featuring fine arts, crafts, home décor, specialty gift items and live entertainment will take place outdoors for shoppers to enjoy the weather and mountain views on the beautiful courtyard at the Arizona Boardwalk, located at the Loop 101 freeway and the Via de Ventura exit in the heart of Scottsdale.
“As art and culture enthusiasts, we love supporting local artists through events that not only showcase their creative talents but celebrate the stories behind the artwork,” said Dina Giovale, Sundance Creek Promotions event producer. “Art on the Boardwalk offers the perfect way to connect with art lovers searching for interesting items like yours that can’t be found at the mall.”
The venue has a built-in traffic base. Set in Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Entertainment District, the Arizona Boardwalk venue features several of the Valley’s most popular attractions, including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Pangea: Land of Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple dining, shopping and amusement venues.
Artists and artisans appreciate Sundance Creek’s thoughtful event details that bring exposure to the Arizona arts and culture scene through a public relations and marketing campaign, including social media and advertising in targeted publications, to attract art buyers to the event.
Sundance Creek Promotions produces events with a focus on fine arts and crafts that share unique stories of culture and passion behind the artists’ creations, music and dance. These events celebrate, embrace and support the stories of love, struggle and family behind the art and the artist who created it. The Cave Creek, Arizona-based company presents locally inspired art and entertainment events in Arizona with a wide variety of vendors along with entertainment that offers a little something for everyone.
For more information or to become an exhibitor, visit sundancecreekpromotions.com or call 480-297-1179.
