Celebrate women of the West at the Fifth Annual Art of the Cowgirl gathering Jan.18-22 in Queen Creek, showcasing the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18-22, experience this celebration of Western women and their contributions to Western culture at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, located in Queen Creek at 20464 E. Riggs Road.
This artistic gathering will showcase the very best of woman-made Western artistry, horsemanship and craftsmanship with opportunities to learn from the pros at 14 different workshops encompassing everything from photography and beading to silversmithing and rawhide braiding, a thrilling All Women’s Ranch Rodeo, breakaway and vaquero-style roping competitions, cowdog trial, energetic live musical performances and more will inspire and dazzle attendees.
Founded by Montana-born and raised horsewoman Tammy Pate, Art of the Cowgirl celebrates female artists of all disciplines. Women can register to participate in a diverse pool of competitions, hands-on workshops, trade shows and rodeos to not only showcase established artists but encourage growth and exposure for emerging talent. Workshops are multi-day and led by masters of each craft, providing opportunities to learn everything from silversmithing and rawhide braiding to photography and leather carving.
“Each cowgirl is as unique as the boots she wears, and we’re celebrating that through providing diverse, interactive activities” said Pate, whose personal outlet for artistic expression is the craft of boot-making. “It is our hope that attendees discover their new passion at any of the 14 workshops available.”
Cowgirls from across the country will demonstrate proficiency in equestrian sports during the event. Competitions include Kimes Ranch World’s Greatest Horsewoman, All Women’s Ranch Rodeo presented by COWGIRL Magazine, Breakaway Roping presented by Merck Animal Health, Vaquero Style Roping competition and a Cowdog Trial.
Throughout the five-day event, a curated trade show will display original artwork, apparel, gear, gifts and accessories. Art of the Cowgirl guests can witness the process of a creative vision come to life on canvases during the “Quick Draw” competition co-hosted by the Cowgirl Artists of America, in which participating painters will quickly render artwork for the event’s silent auction. Funds will benefit Art of the Cowgirl’s artist fellowship program, empowering women with resources and supplies to pursue and perpetuate traditional artistic trades. There are educational demonstrations happening all weekend including colt starting, barrel racing, trick riding and more. On Saturday and Sunday, structured activities for kids will keep family members of all ages entertained.
“This year, we’re really focusing on the fellowships and artists by providing a space to create and connect with Western culture,” said Pate. “We encourage everyone to come take it all in and support our artists.” The event also includes a live Art Auction and Elite Horse and Cowdog Sale on Saturday night.
Appreciation for the arts will go beyond the tangible: Joni and Olivia Harms, Savana Chesnut, the Moons, Kristen Esper, Christina Barns, Santa Ynez, Dan Wirth and Ashley Wescott will take the stage throughout the event and get boots clicking during festive live performances.
Tickets to Art of the Cowgirl are on sale now with single-day passes starting at $60. Five-day passes are $195, and the VIP-tier five-day pass is $495. Tickets are available online or at the gate. For more information about workshops, competitions, the trade show and more, mosey over to artofthecowgirl.com.
