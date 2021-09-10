Enjoy live local music and touring acts (including two music icons) at Valley venues, experience four theater performances, explore two art exhibits before they close, discover young Phoenix artists and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Sept. 10
StarAlliance
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Sept. 10
Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Remembering John Coltrane
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 11
Phoenix Blues Women Showcase: Lila Sherman, Elizabeth Green, Gypsy Wil
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 11
Peter Rowan
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 11
Lewis Nash Presents Niki Haris
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 11
The Flare
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Sept. 12
Candy Blossom
With Vintage Clothes, Smooth Hands and Break for Snakes
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Sept. 14
Mavis Staples
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Sept. 14–15
Tab Benoit
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 15
Perfume Genius
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Sept. 15
Caamp
The Van Buren
Sept. 16
Arrested Youth
With Jay Joseph and Rozotadi
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Sept. 17
Juli Wood
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 17
John Craigie
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Sept. 17
Friday Night Rockabilly Riot
Featuring Voodoo Swing, Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Pompadour & The Three Chords
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 17
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Sept. 17–18
Jackson Brown
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600
THEATER
Sept. 10–26
Sistas: The Musical
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129
Sept. 10–26
Rumors
Fountain Hills Theater — Mainstage/Mainstage Too
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
Sept. 17–26
High School Musical
Desert Foothills Theater
www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981
Sept. 17– Oct 10
POUND
Theatre Artists Studio
www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120
ART, FESTIVALS & MORE
Closing Sept. 12
“Congo Masks and Music: Masterpieces from Central Africa”
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Closing Sept. 26
“Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich”
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Sept. 10
Season Kick-Off Festival: WONDERLAND
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com/seasonkickoff; 480.644.6500
Sept. 11 – Jan. 23
“Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
www.smoca.org; 480.874.4666
Sept. 15 – Oct. 15
Hispanic Heritage Month
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org; 602.253.0501
