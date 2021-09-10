Enjoy live local music and touring acts (including two music icons) at Valley venues, experience four theater performances, explore two art exhibits before they close, discover young Phoenix artists and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

DesertRidge_StarAlliance.png

StarAlliance

Sept. 10

StarAlliance

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

Sept. 10

Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance: Remembering John Coltrane

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Sept. 11

Phoenix Blues Women Showcase: Lila Sherman, Elizabeth Green, Gypsy Wil

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

MIM_concerts-peter-rowan_1920x936.jpg

Peter Rowan

Sept. 11

Peter Rowan

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TheNash_Niki-Haris_1200px.jpg

Niki Harris
DesertRidge_TheFlare.png

The Flare

Sept. 11

Lewis Nash Presents Niki Haris

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Sept. 11

The Flare

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

RebelLounge_CandyBlossom.jpg

Candy Blossom

Sept. 12

Candy Blossom

With Vintage Clothes, Smooth Hands and Break for Snakes

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples

Sept. 14

Mavis Staples

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Sept. 14–15

Tab Benoit

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

CrescentBallroom_PerfumeGenius.jpg

Sept. 15

Perfume Genius

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

VanBuren_Caamp.jpg

Sept. 15

Caamp

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

RebelLounge_ArrestedYouth.jpg

Arrested Youth

Sept. 16

Arrested Youth

With Jay Joseph and Rozotadi

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Sept. 17

Juli Wood

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

CrescentBallroom_JohnCraigie.jpg

John Craigie

Sept. 17

John Craigie

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Sept. 17

Friday Night Rockabilly Riot

Featuring Voodoo Swing, Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Pompadour & The Three Chords

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

DesertRidge_ComeBackBuddy.jpeg

Sept. 17

Come Back Buddy

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

Celebrity_JacksonBrowne.jpg

Jackson Browne

Sept. 17–18

Jackson Brown

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600

 

THEATER

Black Theatre Troupe Sistas

Sept. 10–26

Sistas: The Musical

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129

Fountain Hills Theater, Rumors

The cast of Rumors, pictured L–R: (Front) Lauren Isherwood, Dan Marburger, Richard Wells, Christi Sweeney, James Rowe and Valerie Tanner; (Back) Katie Male and Patrick Russo 

Sept. 10–26

Rumors

Fountain Hills Theater — Mainstage/Mainstage Too

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

Sept. 17–26

High School Musical

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

Sept. 17– Oct 10

POUND

Theatre Artists Studio

www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

ART, FESTIVALS & MORE

MIM_Congo Masks and Music.jpg

“Congo Masks and Music: Masterpieces from Central Africa” exhibit

Closing Sept. 12

“Congo Masks and Music: Masterpieces from Central Africa”

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

PHXArt_FearlessFashion_Claxton_dress by Gernreich.jpg

Peggy Moffitt modeling dress designed by Rudi Gernreich, Fall 1971 collection. Photograph © William Claxton, LLC, courtesy of Demont Photo Management & Fahey/Klein Gallery Los Angeles, with permission of the Rudi Gernreich trademark.

Closing Sept. 26

“Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich”

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

MAC_Jerusafunk

Jerusafunk will perform at Mesa Arts Center's Season Kickoff Festival

Sept. 10

Season Kick-Off Festival: WONDERLAND

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com/seasonkickoff; 480.644.6500

SMoCA_ForeverBecoming_Reeves_Where Are We_2020_01.jpg

Lily Reeves, “Where Are We,” 2020.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art’s “Young Phoenix Artists” group presents new work by artists younger than or near the age of 30. This exhibition presents various artforms that address topics including marginalized communities, social justice and environmental degradation.

Sept. 11 – Jan. 23

“Forever Becoming: Young Phoenix Artists”

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

www.smoca.org; 480.874.4666

ChildrensMuseum_Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company.jpg

Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company

Sept. 15 – Oct. 15

Hispanic Heritage Month

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org; 602.253.0501

