We’ve rounded up just a few of the events taking place in the Valley May 7–14, offering a little bit of something for everyone — both in-person and online.
May 7
Music & Murals
Desert Ridge Marketplace
shopdesertridge.com/event/livemurals
May 7
Music in May: Thaddeus Rose Band
Anthem Community Park Amphitheater
onlineatanthem.com/music-in-may
Thru May 8
Somewhere Over the Border
(Online digital musical)
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995
May 8
No Festival Required: H is for Happiness
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
May 8
Joe Bourne with Dennis Rowland
(Dinner and a Show)
The Nash, Under the Stars
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
May 8
I Am AZ Music: Arouna and Zaza Diarra
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
May 8
Dog Days at the Garden
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org; 480.941.1225
May 9
Beth Lederman & Holly Pyle
(Dinner and a Show)
The Nash, Under the Stars
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
May 12
Midweek Melodies Virtual Performance
(Ludwig van Beethoven — Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 11)
North Valley Symphony Orchestra
northvalleysymphony.org
May 13–15
PhxArt + FilmBar Present Films in the Garden: Gimme Shelter
Phoenix Art Museum, Dorrance Sculpture Garden
phxart.org; 602.257.1880
