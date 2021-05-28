El West.jpg

Catch El West at The Rebel Lounge, May 28.

 Photo courtesy of the band

From family-friendly and virtual exhibits to local favorites, live in concert, dance, theater and more — here are 10 things to do in the next week.

LIVE, IN CONCERT

May 28
El West
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

May 30
Blues in the Round: Hans Olson, Eric Ramsey and Mike Eldred
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

June 4
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra with Las Calakas, Gus D. Wynns and The Breakers
The Van Buren
thevanburenphx.com

June 4
Sydney Sprague
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

June 4
I Am AZ Music: James Reams and the Barnstormers
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

Young Artists and Authors Showcase: ‘One World: Out of Many, We Are One’

“We Are One” by Eike Mussig Contreras, Saguaro High School

ART & FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Thru June 20
Unity in Hope
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, Young Artists and Authors Showcase
(Virtual)
scottsdaleartslearning.org

Throughout the Month
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Arizona Science Center
azscience.org; 602.716.2000

DANCE & THEATER

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, Swan Lake

Swan Lake, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix

May 29
Swan Lake
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix
ballettheatreofphx.org; 602.957.3364

June 2–27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

June 3 – July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
curiousertheater.org; 623.815.7930

