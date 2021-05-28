From family-friendly and virtual exhibits to local favorites, live in concert, dance, theater and more — here are 10 things to do in the next week. |CST
LIVE, IN CONCERT
May 28
El West
The Rebel Lounge
May 30
Blues in the Round: Hans Olson, Eric Ramsey and Mike Eldred
Musical Instrument Museum
June 4
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra with Las Calakas, Gus D. Wynns and The Breakers
The Van Buren
June 4
Sydney Sprague
The Rebel Lounge
June 4
I Am AZ Music: James Reams and the Barnstormers
Musical Instrument Museum
ART & FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Thru June 20
Unity in Hope
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, Young Artists and Authors Showcase
(Virtual)
Throughout the Month
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Arizona Science Center
DANCE & THEATER
May 29
Swan Lake
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix
June 2–27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
June 3 – July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
