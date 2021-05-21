Things are really starting to heat up around town, and we're not talking about the weather! From favorite locals, live in concert, to film, theater, dance and more, here are just a few ways to stay enriched and entertained this weekend and beyond.
LIVE, IN CONCERT
May 21
I Am AZ Music: NOLAZ — The Music of New Orleans
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
May 21
Music in May: City Nights Band
Anthem Community Park Amphitheater
onlineatanthem.com/music-in-may
May 22
Josiel Perez’s MambAZ All-Stars
The Nash, Under the Stars
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
May 22–23
Davina and the Vagabonds
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
May 27
I Am AZ Music: MusicaNova Orchestra Presents — Centuries of Brass
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
May 28
El West
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
DANCE
Thru June 5
The Four Seasons
Ballet Arizona at Desert Botanical Gardens
balletaz.org; 602.381.1096
THEATER
May 21 – June 13
Godspell
Arizona Broadway Theatre
azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
Thru May 22
Orson Welles
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
Thru May 23
My Way
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
ART, FILM & LECTURES
May 23
“From Bourbon to Blue Jeans: Bavarian Jews and Their Influence on American Culture” presented by Suzanne Kelting Myers, D.O.
Arizona Jewish Historical Society
(Virtual)
azjhs.org/from-bourbon-to-blue-jeans
May 27–28
PhxArt + FilmBar Present Films in the Garden: Tokyo Drifter
Phoenix Art Museum
Dorrance Sculpture Garden
phxart.org
Thru Sept. 13
“Visions ’21”
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Center Space Gallery
scottsdaleartslearning.org/exhibitions
FAMILIY FRIENDLY
May 26
Hot Rod Night
Westgate Entertainment District
westgateaz.com/event/hotrod/2021-04-28
Throughout the Month
Pop! The Science of Bubbles
Arizona Science Center
azscience.org
Saturdays thru June 26
Dog Days at the Garden
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.