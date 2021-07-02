As things really begin to heat up in the Valley, we’ve got your back with ways to cool down, celebrate Independence Day, check out local independent artists and venues, and explore art, film and more. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
July 2
Paper Foxes
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 2
SoulBird
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
July 7
Veronica Everheart
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
July 8
I Am AZ Music: Lee Perreira
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 9
The Stakes
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 9
KC Angels
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
shopdesertridge.com
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
July 2
Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter: Party in the U.S.A
The Quad, at the Splash Pad
scottsdalequarter.com
July 3
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
(Fireworks display, weather permitting)
onlineatanthem.com
July 4
Fourth at the Fountain
(Fireworks display)
experiencefountainhills.org
July 4
Subaru Presents Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
(Fireworks display)
WestWorld
scottsdale4th.com
ART, DANCE & THEATER
July 7, 10
PhxArt + FilmBar Present: Sunflowers
Phoenix Art Museum, Whiteman Hall
phxart.org
July 9
Alan Rubio: Inspired by Division of Labor: Women Shifting a Transnational Gaze
(Virtual performance)
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org
Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
