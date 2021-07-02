Scottsdale Fireworks

LIVE MUSIC

July 2
Paper Foxes
The Rebel Lounge
Veronica Everheart

July 2
SoulBird
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
July 7
Veronica Everheart
The Rebel Lounge
July 8
I Am AZ Music: Lee Perreira
Musical Instrument Museum
July 9
The Stakes
The Nash
July 9
KC Angels
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND

Scottsdale Quarter free Summer Fridays

Cool off during Scottsdale Quarter's free Summer Fridays

July 2
Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter: Party in the U.S.A
The Quad, at the Splash Pad
July 3
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
(Fireworks display, weather permitting)
July 4
Fourth at the Fountain
(Fireworks display)
July 4
Subaru Presents Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
(Fireworks display)
WestWorld
Alan Rubio

Choreographer and performer Alan Rubio will perform an original dance inspired by the exhibition Division of Labor: Women Shifting a Transnational Gaze live from SMoCA, July 9

ART, DANCE & THEATER 

July 7, 10
PhxArt + FilmBar Present: Sunflowers
Phoenix Art Museum, Whiteman Hall
July 9
Alan Rubio: Inspired by Division of Labor: Women Shifting a Transnational Gaze
(Virtual performance)
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Thru July 18
Daddy Long Legs
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Thru July 24
Kill Socrates, A Comedy
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
