AZ Music Fest The Black Market Trust

The Black Market Trust joins Arizona Musicfest for an outdoor performance, April 12

From a family-friendly virtual festival and an art exhibit exploring fashion to local musicians in concert, live dance performances and children's theater, here are some of the shows to catch in the next week.

Around Town April 9–16

Through Sept. 26
Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich, an exhibition that focuses on the significant social and cultural impact of the work of Rudolph “Rudi” Gernreich (1922–1985)
Phoenix Art Museum
602.257.1880; phxart.org

April 9
I Am AZ Music: The Nolan McKelvey Trio
Musical Instrument Museum
480.478.6000; mim.org

April 9
Conrad Tao
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org

El Zócalo Festival

El Zócalo Festival is a free celebration of all arts, with a special recognition on those rooted in Latin American culture. This festival will be held online this year, filmed from the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix and Childsplay's Campus for Imagination and Wonder in Tempe.  The festival will be rolling, beginning April 10 and extending through June.

April 9
Virtual Presentation: Arizona Arias
Arizona Opera
602.266.7464; azopera.org

April 9–10
David + Lisa
Scorpius Dance Theatre
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
602.254.2151; scorpiusdance.com

April 9-11
They Chose Me
Valley Youth Theatre
Virtual Performance
602.253.8188; vyt.com

April 10
Virtual: El Zócalo Festival
Childsplay
childsplayaz.org/zocalo

April 10
Streaming and In-person: Jermaine Lockhart, “Back to the Sunshine”
The Nash
Venue 122, Outdoors in the garden at Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org

PhxTheatre My Way

Matravius Avent in Phoenix Theatre Company's production of My Way

April 11
Streaming and In-person: Francine Reed
The Nash
Venue 122, Outdoors in the garden at Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org

April 12
The Black Market Trust
Arizona Musicfest
Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Highlands Church
480.422.8449; azmusicfest.org

April 13
ASU Philharmonia and Gospel Choir
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org

April 14–18
Online Audio Play: The Heath
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org

April 14 – May 23
My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com

April 16
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org

April 16
Alice Tatum Band featuring Brian Page
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org

