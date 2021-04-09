From a family-friendly virtual festival and an art exhibit exploring fashion to local musicians in concert, live dance performances and children's theater, here are some of the shows to catch in the next week.
Through Sept. 26
Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich, an exhibition that focuses on the significant social and cultural impact of the work of Rudolph “Rudi” Gernreich (1922–1985)
Phoenix Art Museum
602.257.1880; phxart.org
April 9
I Am AZ Music: The Nolan McKelvey Trio
Musical Instrument Museum
480.478.6000; mim.org
April 9
Conrad Tao
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 9
Virtual Presentation: Arizona Arias
Arizona Opera
602.266.7464; azopera.org
April 9–10
David + Lisa
Scorpius Dance Theatre
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
602.254.2151; scorpiusdance.com
April 9-11
They Chose Me
Valley Youth Theatre
Virtual Performance
602.253.8188; vyt.com
April 10
Virtual: El Zócalo Festival
Childsplay
childsplayaz.org/zocalo
April 10
Streaming and In-person: Jermaine Lockhart, “Back to the Sunshine”
The Nash
Venue 122, Outdoors in the garden at Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org
April 11
Streaming and In-person: Francine Reed
The Nash
Venue 122, Outdoors in the garden at Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org
April 12
The Black Market Trust
Arizona Musicfest
Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Highlands Church
480.422.8449; azmusicfest.org
April 13
ASU Philharmonia and Gospel Choir
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 14–18
Online Audio Play: The Heath
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org
April 14 – May 23
My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com
April 16
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 16
Alice Tatum Band featuring Brian Page
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org
