As summer inches ever closer, local venues are ramping up ways for residents to catch their favorite local musicians and performers in cool outdoor spaces, or the cooled comfort of distanced indoor spaces. Here are 11 concerts and theater performances coming up in the next week. Enjoy!

What's happening Around Town, April 30 – May 7

May 1
TruVonne
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

Catch The Nayo Jones Experience May 1 at The Nash's outdoor venue

May 1
The Nayo Jones Experience
The Nash, Under the Stars
Venue 122 outdoor garden, Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

May 1
Festival Orchestra Chamber Players
Conducted by Maestro Robert Moody
Arizona Musicfest
Pinnacle Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Patio
azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

May 2
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

May 2
Camille Sledge
Streetlights & Lullabies CD Release
The Nash, Under the Stars
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

May 2
Marilyn Clark Silva: Elemental
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

May 4–8
Somewhere Over the Border
(Online digital musical)
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Catch The SunPunchers at Desert Botanical Garden, May 7.

May 7
Music in May: Thaddeus Rose
Anthem Community Park
onlineatanthem.com/music-in-may

May 7
Music in the Garden: The SunPunchers Trio
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org; 480.941.1225

Thru May 22
Orson Welles
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

Thru May 23
My Way
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

