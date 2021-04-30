As summer inches ever closer, local venues are ramping up ways for residents to catch their favorite local musicians and performers in cool outdoor spaces, or the cooled comfort of distanced indoor spaces. Here are 11 concerts and theater performances coming up in the next week. Enjoy! |CST
May 1
TruVonne
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
May 1
The Nayo Jones Experience
The Nash, Under the Stars
Venue 122 outdoor garden, Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
May 1
Festival Orchestra Chamber Players
Conducted by Maestro Robert Moody
Arizona Musicfest
Pinnacle Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Patio
azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449
May 2
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
May 2
Camille Sledge
Streetlights & Lullabies CD Release
The Nash, Under the Stars
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
May 2
Marilyn Clark Silva: Elemental
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
May 4–8
Somewhere Over the Border
(Online digital musical)
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995
May 7
Music in May: Thaddeus Rose
Anthem Community Park
onlineatanthem.com/music-in-may
May 7
Music in the Garden: The SunPunchers Trio
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org; 480.941.1225
Thru May 22
Orson Welles
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
Thru May 23
My Way
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
