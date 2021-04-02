From live dance performances and local musicians in concert to virtual opera and children's theater, here are eight shows to catch in the next week.
April 2
Live & Local: Nayo Jones
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 3
Streaming and In-person: Ioannis Goudelis Quartet: “To Chick Corea With Love”
The Nash
Venue 122, Outdoors in the garden at Arizona Jewish Historical Society
thenash.org
April 3–11
They Chose Me
Valley Youth Theatre
Virtual Performance
602.253.8188; vyt.com
April 6
Metro Arts Spring Dance Concert
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org
April 8–9
I Am AZ Music: The Nolan McKelvey Trio
Musical Instrument Museum
480.478.6000; mim.org
April 8–10
David + Lisa
Scorpius Dance Theatre
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
602.254.2151; scorpiusdance.com
April 9
Conrad Tao
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587
scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 9
Virtual Presentation: Arizona Arias
Arizona Opera
602.266.7464; azopera.org
