Sydney Sprague

Sydney Sprague performs at The Rebel Lounge, June 4.

Local musicians take the stage for nine live concerts and performances in the next week. Residents can also catch three theater performances, a virtual concert live from New York, and a virtual exhibit of local student artwork. See you Around Town! |CST

Around Town: June 4–11

LIVE, IN CONCERT

June 4
Sydney Sprague
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

June 4
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra with Las Calakas, Gus D. Wynns and The Breakers
The Van Buren
thevanburenphx.com

June 4
I Am AZ Music: James Reams and the Barnstormers
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 5
Dennis Rowland & Diana Lee
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Merz Trio

Merz Trio performs at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, June 6

June 6
Merz Trio
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

June 6
Girls on the Road
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

June 8
I Am AZ Music: Grupo BombAZo
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 11
Paul Combs Quartet: Jazz in the Movies
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

June 11–12
I Am AZ Music: Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

VIRTUAL OFFERINGS

Thru June 20
Unity in Hope
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, Young Artists and Authors Showcase
scottsdaleartslearning.org

June 6
Emmet Cohen: American Songbook Explorations
Arizona Jewish Historical Society
azjhs.org/emmet-cohen

Becoming Dr. Ruth

The Phoenix Theatre Company presents Becoming Dr. Ruth, June 2–27

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

June 2–27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

June 3 – July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
curiousertheater.org; 623.815.7930

June 11–13
Detour Company Theatre: More of Our Best
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth

Musical Instrument Museum presents Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth, June 11–12.

