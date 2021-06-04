Local musicians take the stage for nine live concerts and performances in the next week. Residents can also catch three theater performances, a virtual concert live from New York, and a virtual exhibit of local student artwork. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE, IN CONCERT
June 4
Sydney Sprague
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
June 4
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra with Las Calakas, Gus D. Wynns and The Breakers
The Van Buren
thevanburenphx.com
June 4
I Am AZ Music: James Reams and the Barnstormers
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 5
Dennis Rowland & Diana Lee
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 6
Merz Trio
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
June 6
Girls on the Road
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 8
I Am AZ Music: Grupo BombAZo
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 11
Paul Combs Quartet: Jazz in the Movies
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 11–12
I Am AZ Music: Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
VIRTUAL OFFERINGS
Thru June 20
Unity in Hope
Scottsdale Sister Cities Association, Young Artists and Authors Showcase
scottsdaleartslearning.org
June 6
Emmet Cohen: American Songbook Explorations
Arizona Jewish Historical Society
azjhs.org/emmet-cohen
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
June 2–27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
June 3 – July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
curiousertheater.org; 623.815.7930
June 11–13
Detour Company Theatre: More of Our Best
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
