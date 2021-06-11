From live music and theater to family-friendly things to do, art exhibits and even yoga in a rainforest, here are 20 ways to keep cool and stay entertained and enriched in the next week. |CST
LIVE MUSIC
June 11
76th Street
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
June 11–12
I Am AZ Music: Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 12
Sundressed
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
June 12
Francine Reed
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 13
The Joeys
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com
June 16–17
I Am AZ Music: Honeygirl
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
June 18
Royce Murray & Jermaine Lockhart
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
June 18–19
I Am AZ Music: Lisa Hightower
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
THEATER
June 11–13
Detour Company Theatre: More of Our Best
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru June 27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
curiousertheater.org; 623.815.7930
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Fridays thru Aug. 20
Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter
(10–11am; free)
Details here
Saturdays thru Sept. 4
Flashlight Nights
Desert Botanical Garden
(Reservations required)
dbg.org
Sundays, June 13 – July 25
Cruise the Zoo
Phoenix Zoo
(7–11am; $50/$65 per car)
phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo
Wednesdays thru June 30
Bubble Bash
Desert Ridge Marketplace
(6–7:30pm; free)
shopdesertridge.com/event/bubble
ART, EXPLORATION & MORE
June 11
Sonoran Sippin’: DJ Miguel; Los Waukis Andinos
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org
June 15, 24
Yoga in the Rainforest
Butterfly Wonderland
butterflywonderland.com/special-events
Thru Aug. 22
Diedrick Brackens: ark of bulrushes
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666
Thru Sept. 15
Still Life: Ordinary Pleasures
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org
Thru Jan. 2
Small Wonders
Heard Museum
heard.org/exhibits/small-wonders
