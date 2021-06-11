The Joeys, The Rebel Lounge

The Joeys perform at The Rebel Lounge, June 13

 Photo: courtesy The Rebel Lounge

From live music and theater to family-friendly things to do, art exhibits and even yoga in a rainforest, here are 20 ways to keep cool and stay entertained and enriched in the next week. |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Catch some live music this week!

June 11
76th Street
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

June 11–12
I Am AZ Music: Ken Koshio, Heartbeats of Mother Earth
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 12
Sundressed
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

June 12
Francine Reed
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Lisa Hightower

Lisa Hightower performs at Musical Instrument Museum, June 18-19

June 13
The Joeys
The Rebel Lounge
therebellounge.com

June 16–17
I Am AZ Music: Honeygirl
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

June 18
Royce Murray & Jermaine Lockhart
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464

June 18–19
I Am AZ Music: Lisa Hightower
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000

THEATER

Live theater to entertain and enlighten

June 11–13
Detour Company Theatre: More of Our Best
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru June 27
Becoming Dr. Ruth
The Phoenix Theatre Company
phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru July 25
Curiouser & Curiouser Too
TheaterWorks
curiousertheater.org; 623.815.7930

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Summer in the CITY is cooler with these family-friendly events

Fridays thru Aug. 20
Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter
(10–11am; free)
Details here 

Bubble Bash at Desert Ridge

Join the Bubble Bash at Desert Ridge Marketplace, Wednesdays thru June 30

Saturdays thru Sept. 4
Flashlight Nights
Desert Botanical Garden
(Reservations required)
dbg.org

Sundays, June 13 – July 25
Cruise the Zoo
Phoenix Zoo
(7–11am; $50/$65 per car)
phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo

Wednesdays thru June 30
Bubble Bash
Desert Ridge Marketplace
(6–7:30pm; free)
shopdesertridge.com/event/bubble

ART, EXPLORATION & MORE

Sonoran Sippin’

Wrap up the week with a botanical-inspired welcome drink and night out in the Garden during Sonoran Sippin’. Stroll the trails, soak in the desert vibes and iconic sunsets all while enjoying music by local deejays and musicians.

June 11
Sonoran Sippin’: DJ Miguel; Los Waukis Andinos
Desert Botanical Garden
dbg.org

Darrell Jumbo, "The Queens Pot" at Heard Museum

Darrell Jumbo (Navajo) b. 1960. "The Queen’s Pot"; 2005; Coral, sugilite, silver. Heard Museum Collection, Gift of Carol Cohen, 4925-13 a, b

June 15, 24
Yoga in the Rainforest
Butterfly Wonderland
butterflywonderland.com/special-events

Thru Aug. 22
Diedrick Brackens: ark of bulrushes
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
smoca.org; 480.874.4666

Thru Sept. 15
Still Life: Ordinary Pleasures
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org

Thru Jan. 2
Small Wonders
Heard Museum
heard.org/exhibits/small-wonders

Cool museums and more to explore this week

