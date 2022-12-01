From “Winter Waterland” to an evening candlelight concert, Arizona Boardwalk is offering a variety of holiday events throughout the season in addition to its year-round shopping and dining experiences and other fun attractions the whole family can enjoy.
The fun kicked off Black Friday, Nov. 25, and runs through Dec. 31 at Arizona Boardwalk, where the entire complex sparkles in cheerful décor and the familiar sounds of holiday music.
OdySea Aquarium’s annual Winter Waterland spotlights the area’s only underwater SeaTREK Santa who splashes down into an exhibit teeming with sharks, rays and sea turtles. Nowhere else can families in the Valley enjoy a SeaTREK’ing Santa bouncing about underwater in a huge aquarium habitat teeming with sea life. Guests can interact with this fun-loving underwater Santa through the Deep Ocean exhibit window where they can take photos, play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with Santa or blow him a kiss during his many appearances that run through New Year’s Eve.
Every SeaTREK Santa appearance begins with a live reading of OdySea’s ever-popular oceanic original, “T’was the Night Before FISHmas” at the window of the Deep Ocean exhibit. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will enjoy the salt-water spin on the holiday classic as an OdySea Aquarium Elf reads “loud and clear for all to hear.” Stay till the end as SeaTREK Santa splashes down into the exhibit right as the story concludes.
The jolly ol’ helmet-diving Santa also makes a private appearance for those interested in the newly expanded VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience ($22). A full list of Winter Waterland activities, including SeaTREK Santa’s appearances, can be found online at the OdySea Aquarium website.
Butterfly Wonderland’s annual Christmas in the Rainforest introduces a new holiday light experience inside its warm and cozy Butterfly Conservatory that marries twinkling LED lights and sparkling holiday accents with magnificent free-flying butterflies, resulting in a one-of-a-kind marquee-must-see in the Valley.
This year, the Butterfly Conservatory at Butterfly Wonderland twinkles and shines like never before with an all-new display of holiday lights and seasonal accents as part of the attraction’s annual Christmas in the Rainforest event. Here, guests can stay warm and toasty while strolling through an illuminated conservatory brimming with the colors of the season alongside the true stars of Butterfly Wonderland – thousands of beautiful, fluttering butterflies that sparkle with the holiday spirit.
Beyond the effervescent Butterfly Conservatory, all of Butterfly Wonderland is bursting with festive décor this season including a gorgeously lit and decorated 12-foot-tall Christmas Tree that greets visitors upon entrance, and a nearby wreath wall featuring wreaths from Costa Rica, Africa and Asia – homeland countries of every butterfly species represented at Butterfly Wonderland.
Find more information about Christmas in the Rainforest attractions online at the Butterfly Wonderland website.
Meanwhile, the complex’s courtyard celebrates the season with a host of free family-friendly events, making Arizona Boardwalk the spot for holiday merriment and cheer.
The first event is Scottsdale Sparkle Christmas, presented by Wounded Women Warriors, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - 4. At this free, outdoor event, attendees can shop for holiday gift items from talented vendors while the kids enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos and more.
Then, the Holiday Fair & Marketplace is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. This is another free outdoor event, presented by Family Fun AZ. The Holiday Fair & Marketplace features photos with Santa Claus, a snow blizzard, bounce houses and slides, live entertainment on center stage, face painting and coloring contests.
Rounding out the holiday season, Arizona Boardwalk will host Candlelight Open Air Holiday Special: Featuring “The Nutcracker” and more from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Here, families can create a new holiday tradition and experience the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candlelight during the most wonderful time of the year. This is a ticketed event, with prices starting at $20. Tickets can be purchased online at Feverup.com.
