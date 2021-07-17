After releasing a trio of new wave singles (“Hide,” “New You,” and “Scream 4 Love”) Basic Elements return with the dramatic synth-pop ballad, “Lucky.” The new single carries echoes of early Tears for Fears and INXS, and in addition to the Ed Buller produced studio recording, this new cassingle’s B-Side features a live version of the song performed in Phoenix 1987.
Like the band’s previous releases, “Lucky” was written in the mid-‘80s when the band’s members were just in their teens and attending Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix.
“‘Lucky’ is a song about transitions, which is what the band was going through when we wrote it. Change creates pain and discomfort but it also leads to growth and when viewed in retrospect, it’s something you’re grateful for,” shared band member Jonathan Goldman. “Even though we’re releasing the song 35 years after it was written, the world is going through a lot right now, so hopefully this song offers some comfort and hope because we’re all ‘lucky’ to be here.”
Get Lucky
Keeping true to the song’s theme of transitions, the release of “Lucky” marks the band’s own transition from its Arizona roots to its current home-base of Los Angeles. The band is collaborating with the indie record shop, Soundsations Records, to celebrate Record Store Day, and will make an in-person appearance at the store to present an exclusive, limited edition cassingle of “Lucky.”
But those who won’t be in LA on Record Store Day can check out the video — and keep an eye on the horizon for more from the band. Following “Lucky,” Basic Elements will release the rest of the Buller produced songs over the course of 2021, building to the full release which will be pressed on collectible vinyl.
Get more: basicelementsmusic.com; facebook.com/basicelementsmusic
