In keeping with the 2022 theme of Legends and Legacies, the Trends Charitable Fund (TCF) will host its annual An Evening of Trends gala with the legendary musical vocal group The 5th Dimension headlining on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The annual gala celebrates local female icons who have made profound contributions to the community through their civic and charitable work. This year’s gala will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Paradise Valley, Ariz.
Co-chaired by Valley advertising legend Carrie Martz, community activist Ania Kubicki and Trends publisher, Bill Dougherty, the gala honors 10 women named as "Trendsetters” and Fabulous Phoenician, Nancy Berge, who will receive a lifetime achievement award.
Guests will enjoy an experiential “Legends and Legacies” arrival, cocktail reception, raffle and live auction with a multi-course dinner and special entertainment line-up.
“Whether you remember their music from the 1960s and ’70s or just appreciate a great performance, The 5th Dimension is bound to have everyone on their feet with their spectacular vocal range and showmanship,” Martz said.
With their signature hits such as “Up, Up, and Away,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All,” “Stoned Soul Picnic” and the iconic “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In,” The 5th Dimension is a multigenerational favorite.
“When we heard about the significance of this year’s Evening of Trends and its theme of Legends & Legacies, we knew we wanted to be a part of it,” said Florence LaRue, founder of The 5th Dimension. “We have been involved in charitable causes for decades and the Valley of the Sun has always been so gracious to us. We were honored to be able to give back just a little and are ready to put on one heck of a show.”
The 5th Dimension will be joined by a special surprise performance, to be announced soon.
The celebration highlight is the presentation of the 2022 Trendsetters: Audrey Alfano, Sheryl Cooper, Carol Dries, Micheline Etkin, Dyan Getz, Colleen Katz, Kolby Moffatt, Lorraine Tallman, Monica Villalobos, Mary Way and Fabulous Phoenician Nancy Berge.
New in 2022, This Girl’s on Fire Award honors entrepreneur Kristen Shroyer. Gala Chair Carrie Martz created the award to shine the spotlight on up-and-coming leaders and pave the way for the next generation of trendsetters.
Each year proceeds from the gala provide essential support for many causes and programs. The University of Arizona Cancer Center was selected as beneficiary of this year’s event. The University’s cancer center is the only one in Arizona designated by the National Cancer Institute as a “comprehensive cancer center,” which is the institute’s highest designation.
Proceeds will go towards biomarker and ovarian cancer research being done at the cancer center. The proceeds this year will go specifically to a university program called Biomarkers: 21st Century Approach to Cancer Research. This program involves a comprehensive approach to personalized medicine based on the University’s fundamental research with biomarkers.
“One of the reasons biomarkers are important for us to understand as cancer researchers is because they can help us to find better ways to treat individuals,” said Joann Sweasy, PhD, the Nancy C. and Craig M. Berge Endowed Chair and University of Arizona Cancer Center director. “Just because two people have the same kind of cancer in the same part of the body doesn’t mean that the disease will progress the same or respond the same way to the same treatments. Part of what we’re doing is exploring why exactly that’s the case.”
Trends Charitable Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1995 to issue grants to Arizona 501(c)(3) organizations that meet the TCF’s mission to support programs that positively impact women, children and their families where it can make a significant difference. Over the decades, Trends Charitable Fund has donated well over $5 million. Last year, the TCF presented a check for $500,000 to TGen from gala proceeds.
For more information on the event, visit trendscharitablefund.org or contact one of the chairs: Carrie Martz, carrie@carrieonconsulting.com; Ania Kubicki ania@anglespr.com, 480-277-9245; or Bill Dougherty, bdougherty@trendspublishing.com, 602-561-9997.
Tickets start at $500 per person and sponsorships are available. The gala is filling up quickly, so tables and tickets are limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.