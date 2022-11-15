Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as it’s the final event of the 2022 season.
“Cruisin’, awards, hanging, autocross racing, nitro thunderfests, burnout competitions, fireworks, live music, cold beverages — it's hot rodding at its finest and we’d love for you to join us at America's Favorite Car Show,” Goodguys shared on social media.
The event will showcase the winners of the Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year Awards,” presented by Meguiar's, including Muscle Machine of the Year, actor Kevin Hart's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, as well as the Goolsby Customs Next Generation National Champion, nineteen-year-old Conner Wick of Auburn, Washington, and his homebuilt 1967 Chevy G10 van.
It will also feature the final shootouts for the AutoCross racing series including "Duel in the Desert" and "King of the Desert," and will include the announcement of this year's CPP AutoCrosser of the Year.
The event is a spectacle the whole family can enjoy, with live music, local food and vendors, a kid’s zone, giveaways, burnout competition and thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks of all years on display.
For the real auto enthusiasts, there will also be over 2,000 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1997 on display. In addition, there will be a swap meet and cars for sale corral; the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition presented by Summit Racing; and a Builder’s Choice Award, which will be selected by local shop Hot Rods by Dean.
Meguiar’s All-American Sunday welcomes all years of American-made or -powered show cars.
Running from Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 20, the festivities start at 8 a.m. each day and conclude at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 N. Pima Road.
Tickets to 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals are $25 for general admission, $10 for juniors (ages 7 to 12) and kids ages 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at good-guys.com/swn. There is also a $10 charge for parking.
Founded in 1983, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association produces the finest automotive events and publishes credible and entertaining media content that celebrates the passion for the great American car culture, bringing together cool cars, cool people and good times.
With over 65,000 members worldwide, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is the world's largest hot-rodding association. Their events feature thousands of hot rods and customs, tricked-out trucks, muscle cars and classics sprawled throughout venues such as fairgrounds, super speedways and large outdoor stadiums.
