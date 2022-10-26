Richie Norton, the acclaimed, award-winning author of “The Power of Starting Something Stupid,” celebrated the launch of his new book “Anti-Time Management” with a live book launch event in Scottsdale earlier this month.
The event was hosted by a partnership with Arizona National Live Book Launch, the Thunderbird School of Global Management and Arizona State University. Norton is a graduate of Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.
During the two-hour event, guests received their own copy of “Anti-TimeManagement” and were led through a 60-minute accelerated training by author Richie Norton himself.
“Richie articulates principles merely pointed toward by hundreds of authors over many decades, but he nails it in a way that will shift the trajectory of your thinking and behavior for life,” said reader Greg Link.
In the book, Norton helps readers discover the answer to the age-old question of “work-life balance” and brings them into the future with a time-centered philosophy called “time tipping,” a fresh perspective that allows people to enjoy the freedom of time, location and income by prioritizing attention rather than managing time.
Following the training, Susan Erickson, CEO and certified life coach, spoke to guests on leadership and the power of an abundant mindset in any organization. The event concluded with a complimentary lunch and professional networking.
“This book encapsulates what most of us have been feeling for a while: the rat race is exhausting because it doesn't benefit the rat. Richie Norton is like a best friend and brother who can sit us down with honest truths that most of us dismiss, thinking we have time,” said reader Angela Klein.
Richie Norton is the author of “The Power of Starting Something Stupid” and an international speaker, CEO, serial entrepreneur, coach, investor and consultant.
“I wrote The Power of Starting Something Stupid while at Thunderbird, and was officially published in 2013. It's now in 10-plus languages and is endorsed by Steve Forbes, Jack Canfield, Stephen Covey, etc. It went big when Brené Brown blogged about it,” Norton said. “My new book Anti-Time Management is published by Hachette (one of the top five publishers in the world) and endorsed by business heroes that we studied at Thunderbird like Marshall Goldsmith (who named me one of the top 100 executive business coaches).”
Norton lives in Hawaii with his wife, children and dog.
To learn more about Richie Norton and “Anti-Time Management,” visit richienorton.com. To purchase his new book, beginning at $23.20, visit buyrichiebook.com/buy.
