The desert around us has often served as inspiration. Whether for film, literature, or artwork. There’s something enchanting about the unique plants and wildlife that surround us.
Desert Foothills Land Trust, an organization that has been working in the Desert Foothills communities north of Phoenix for more than 30 years, aims to connect people to nature and protect and steward sensitive lands and species of the Sonoran Desert. And, just as many begin to break into the new year, the organization invites artists to submit entries for its 8th annual art exhibit. Art for Land’s Sake 2022––Inspired by Nature promotes the beauty of our natural world through traditional and representational artworks.
The Land Trust, which was formed in 1991 as a vision of the Cave Creek Improvement Association, and with the support of the Foothills Community Foundation, protects nearly 1,000 acres of valuable conservation lands––many of them open to the public for exploration and light recreation. They also offer guided tours, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs to build awareness about the importance of land protection for the survival of the Sonoran Desert and for future generations to enjoy.
The nonprofit’s annual exhibition is intended to celebrate the lands permanently protected by the Land Trust and to promote its mission to protect wildlife, conserve sensitive lands for the survival of the Sonoran Desert, and to endorse the importance of a human connection to nature.
This year the exhibit and auction will be online in conjunction with an in-person opening reception on March 31 at The Holland Center in Scottsdale. The reception will feature a preview display of selected art from the exhibit and an opportunity for guests to purchase some of the art prior to the opening of online bidding.
“After opting to move the exhibit completely online last year to avoid canceling our 2021 event, we are so pleased to be able to offer an opportunity to experience some of the art in-person this year, says Vicki Preston, CEO/President of Desert Foothills Land Trust. “This hybrid event will help us reestablish that personal connection to nature through art.”
Entries are being accepted now through the submission deadline on March 4. Eligible art can be 2D or 3D including, but not limited to, all media such as digital art, photography, paintings, sculpture, fiber art, and jewelry, with a minimum value of $150 each. Submitted art will be reviewed on the aesthetic and technical skill of the artists in depicting the theme of the online exhibit––inspired by nature. In addition, the online exhibit will be open for public preview starting March 28, and the auction will run from April 1 through 11.
What better way to celebrate Arizona’s natural beauty on its 106th birthday than to surround yourself with artwork depicting it, and raising funds to protect it.
To learn more about the jurors, the exhibit and auction, or how to submit artwork, visit the Art for Land’s Sake 2022 website at www.dflt.org/art-for-lands-sake.
