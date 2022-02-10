For more than a quarter of a century, the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) has celebrated Jewish culture through film, bringing an exciting lineup of films to Arizona, honoring Jewish traditions and heritage. From February 10 through February 27, the 26th Annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival will screen films showcasing the best of Jewish life, history, and heritage. Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, the film festival will once again be held virtually. Viewers will have three days to watch each film, with the ability to pause, rewind and even switch devices within the home. Tickets are $13 for individual household film tickets, $65 for household 6-pack of tickets, and $225 for household festival passes.
To purchase tickets, visit www.gpjff.org or follow the Festival @GPJFF on Twitter or www.facebook.com/GreaterPhxJewishFilmFest on Facebook.
THE LINEUP:
PERSIAN LESSONS Holocaust Drama - (Russia/ Germany/Belarus)
A Jewish man in a German concentration camp pretends to have a mother from Belgium and a father from Iran. To stay alive, he convinces a Nazi who wants to learn Persian, that he speaks the language fluently, but one false move could expose his lie.
200 METERS Drama - (Palestinian Territories)
A 200-meter distance becomes a 200-kilometer odyssey when a Palestinian man, desperate to see his son after an accident, attempts to smuggle himself over the Israeli border wall.
LEAVING PARADISE Documentary - (USA)
Cleo fulfilled his dream to leave the big city with his wife and 15 children to establish a family commune on a farm in Brazil, but exploring their family roots leads the children to discover their surprising Jewish heritage, which underminds the existence of the communal paradise.
THE RAFT Family Adventure Drama - (Israel)
Due to travel restrictions, four devoted youths decide to secretly build a raft and sail to the soccer championship game in Cyprus in what will become the adventure of their lifetime.
A TREE OF LIFE Documentary - (USA)
This documentary about the 2018 attack on Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue creates a very personal portrait of the victims, victims' families, and the survivors of the deadliest attack of Jewish people on American soil.
PAUL NEWMAN, BEHIND BLUE EYES Biopic - (France)
XUETA ISLAND Documentary - (Spain)
Explore the fascinating legacy of the Xuetas: a unique group of families on the Spanish island of Majorca who are believed to be descendants of the island's Inquisition-era Jewish population. Forced to renounce their Judaism by the Catholic Church at the beginning of the 15th century, this group has reawakened their complex Jewish ties.
TIGER WITHIN Drama - (USA)
Ed Asner stars in this tender story about the unlikely friendship between a Holocaust survivor and a homeless teen runaway, sparking larger questions about fear, forgiveness and healing.
WET DOG Drama - (Germany)
This film set in a largely Muslim neighborhood in Berlin, tells the story of 16-year old Iranian, Solheil, who is caught between hiding his Jewish identity and saving his friendships.
PLAN A Holocaust Drama - (Germany/Israel)
In 1945, to exact revenge, a group of Jewish Holocaust survivors planned to poison the water system in Germany. This true story tells of the dangerous and bold secret operation which was called Plan A.
A CRIME ON THE BAYOU Documentary - (USA)
In this true story, a black teenager bravely challenges the most powerful white supremacist in 1960s Louisiana with the help of a young Jewish attorney. Systemic racism meets its match in decisive courtroom battles, including the United States Supreme Court, and a lifelong friendship is born.
LABYRINTH OF PEACE Historical Drama Series - (Switzerland)
This limited-run historical drama series takes place in 1945 immediately after war-torn Europe has been reduced to rubble and 30 million people are displaced and uprooted. At the heart of this ravaged continent lies Switzerland. This small neutral country, which has been all but spared by the war, becomes a hub for Nazi war criminals, Allied Secret Services and Holocaust survivors.
CARL LAEMMLE Documentary - (USA)
Carl Laemmle is the extraordinary life story of the German-American immigrant, an early cinema pioneer who founded Universal Pictures. By the time of his death in 1939, he saved over 300 Jewish refugee families from Nazi Germany.
THE ART DEALER Historical Thriller - (France)
A Jewish woman embarks on a journey to recover family paintings stolen by the Nazis, but during her investigation discovers that some family secrets are best kept hidden.
STARRY NIGHT ABOVE THE ROMAN GHETTO Drama - (Italy)
The modern-day discovery of a letter and a photograph sparks Sofia, a student, to probe the history of Rome's Jewish ghetto and the fate of a little girl in this Italian drama interlacing past and present.
MY DEAREST ENEMY Drama - (Israel)
A friendship between Alice, a Muslim woman, and Maya, a Jewish woman, becomes impossible when Alice’s old lover returns to her life, bringing with him the reality of the conflict between their people.
THE NEW JEW (Part 1 & 2) Documentary - (Israel)
This episodic documentary about “new” Jews presented by Guri Alfi, Israel’s popular comedian, will likely enlighten, entertain and annoy viewers in different ways, but it presents a varied and interesting portrait of American-Jewish life.
1618 Historical Drama - (Portugal)
1618 is based on a true story: the visitation of the Inquisition to the city of Oporto, Portugal in 1618. At the time, the entire population was ordered to denounce heresies under pain of excommunication. In a city where a large part of the population had Jewish ancestry, over one hundred New Christians were imprisoned, causing terror in the community, mass emigration and the near total destruction of the city’s economy. With his family and community in danger, António Álvares decides to outline an escape plan while the Inquisition continues the persecution of Portuguese Jews.
THE ADVENTURES OF SAUL BELLOW Biopic - (USA & Israel)
This film examines one of America's greatest writers Saul Bellow's influence on American literature, explores Bellow as a public figure, and looks at how he dealt with key issues of his time, including race, gender, and the Jewish-American immigrant experience.
ANTISEMITISM Documentary - (France/ Candada/Israel)
This substantive film traces the origins of antisemitism in France from the Middle Ages to the Dreyfus Affair. Combining personal and collective narratives, Antisemitism showcases how the depiction of "the Jew" in society established an ideology of hate that eventually led to the Holocaust and the current wave of anti-Jewish sentiment.
BETRAYED Historical Thriller - (Norway)
This true story illustrates how the Holocaust wasn’t just perpetrated by the Nazis, but by hundreds of willing collaborators and citizens, by shining a light on Norway’s relatively unknown dark past. The film follows the Jewish Braude family’s experiences when they are arrested and deported.
THE GOOD TRAITOR Historical Drama - (Denmark)
The Good Traitor is a period drama centering on the life of diplomat Henrik Kauffmann, who was the Danish ambassador posted to Washington in 1939. When World War II started and the Nazi's occupied Denmark on April, 9th 1940, Kauffmann declared himself to be the only true representative of the free Danish people in opposition to the Nazis.
LANSKY Biopic - (USA)
When aging gangster Meyer Lansky (played by Harvey Keitel) is investigated one last time by the Feds, who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars, Lansky spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.
LOVE & MAZEL TOV Romantic Comedy - (Germany)
A warm-hearted love story, Love and Mazel Tov follows the romance between Anne, a Jewish bookstore owner, and Daniel, who pretends to be Jewish to attract her. After becoming a couple, their friends have an inkling that his web of lies will be discovered. How will Anne feel when she finds out he isn’t Jewish after all?
SHALOM TAIWAN Comedy - (Argentina)
The severe financial problems of a Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires forces its enterprising rabbi to embark on a humorous and heartwarming journey to the Far East on a quest to secure donations.
STILL A REVOLUTIONARY: ALBERT EINSTEIN Documentary - (USA)
Albert Einstein was a world-renowned celebrity and greeted like a rock star. He was also an outspoken social and political activist on issues ranging from women’s rights and racism to immigration and nuclear arms control. Using rarely-seen archival footage and illuminating interviews, this documentary goes beyond the legend to tell the true story of the famous savant.
THE PIANIST FROM RAMALLAH Documentary - (Israel)
Based on a true story, Muhammad "Misha" Alsheikh is a 16-year old pianist with extraordinary talent and capable of overcoming seemingly insurmountable barriers. The son of a Palestinian father and Russian mother, he works with an Israeli-Jewish teacher in his quest to fulfill his dreams.
TANGO SHALOM Comedy - (USA)
A tango dancer asks a rabbi to enter a dance competition, but there's one big problem -- he's not allowed to touch her due to his Orthodox beliefs. However, since the prize money will save his school from bankruptcy, they work together to develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith.
WE WERE THE OTHERS Documentary - (Israel)
We Were the Others tells the story of six gay men that were born in the days of the establishment of the State of Israel. Their stories serve as the film's background for the depiction of the clandestine and undocumented lives of homosexuals in Israel during the 1960-70s when homosexuality was considered illegal and a mental illness.
LOVE IT WAS NOT Holocaust Documentary - (Israel)
The impossible and tragic love story between Helena Citron, a young Jewish prisoner in Auschwitz, and the Austrian SS officer Franz Wunsch. Thirty years later, a letter arrives from his wife, forcing Helena to make an impossible decision.
NEIGHBOURS Drama - (Switzerland)
With a fine sense of humor and satire, a six-year old Kurdish boy, Sero, experiences his first year in an Arab school in a little village on the Syrian-Turkish border. Set in the early 1980s, Sero loves his family as well as his Jewish neighbors, but his little world is about to be radically changed by absurd nationalism.
