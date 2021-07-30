Serena Nicolle

Live music, art, film and theater — as we move from July into August, here are 15 things to do Around Town, July 30 – Aug. 6.

CATCH LIVE MUSIC

July 30

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

shopdesertridge.com

The Nash Jackie Lopez and Nuance

Jackie Lopez & Nuance perform at The Nash, July 30

July 30

Jackie Lopez & Nuance

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

LastExitLive_decker..jpg

decker.

July 31

decker.

Last Exit Live

bit.ly/deckerPHX

Brian Chartrand

Brian Chartrand

July 31

Brian Chartrand

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa

hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

JTM3

JTM3

July 31

JTM3 — Featuring Jay Allan, Tony King, and Matthew Henderson

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Nash-Alden_1200x675.jpg

Howard Alden

July 31

The Howard Alden Trio

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Aug. 1

Olivia Ellen Lloyd

The Rebel Lounge

therebellounge.com

TheNash_CharlesLewisQuintet_PlusOne.png

Charles Lewis Quintet, Plus One

Aug. 1

The Charles Lewis Quintet + 1, Featuring Lewis Nash

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Aug. 5

Old Man Saxon

The Rebel Lounge

therebellounge.com

Aug. 6

Come Back Buddy

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

shopdesertridge.com

EXPLORE ART, FILM & THEATRE

July 30 – Aug. 8

A Chorus Line

Desert Stages Theatre

desertstages.org; 480.483.1664

MTA_Singing in the Rain 2.jpg

Musical Theatre of Anthem presents Singing in the Rain, Jr.

July 30–31

Singing in the Rain, Jr.

Musical Theatre of Anthem

musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001

PhxArt_TheRevolutionandTheARtists.jpg

Aug. 4, 7

PHXART + FilmBar Present: The Revolution and The Artists

Phoenix Art Museum

phxart.org; 602.257.1880

A Stitch in Time_Patchwork by Gemma Leslie

"Patchwork" by Gemma Leslie

Thru Sept. 5

Student Art Exhibit: “A Stitch in Time”

ArtReach Space/Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

scottsdaleartslearning.org/exhibitions

FAMILY FRIENDLY

DesertRidge_ByeByeSummer.jpg

Aug. 5

Bye-Bye, Summer

Desert Ridge Marketplace

shopdesertridge.com

