Live music, art, film and theater — as we move from July into August, here are 15 things to do Around Town, July 30 – Aug. 6.
CATCH LIVE MUSIC
July 30
Serena Nicolle
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
July 30
Jackie Lopez & Nuance
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
July 31
decker.
Last Exit Live
July 31
Brian Chartrand
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa
hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234
July 31
JTM3 — Featuring Jay Allan, Tony King, and Matthew Henderson
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org; 480.478.6000
July 31
The Howard Alden Trio
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 1
Olivia Ellen Lloyd
The Rebel Lounge
Aug. 1
The Charles Lewis Quintet + 1, Featuring Lewis Nash
The Nash
thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Aug. 5
Old Man Saxon
The Rebel Lounge
Aug. 6
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
EXPLORE ART, FILM & THEATRE
July 30 – Aug. 8
A Chorus Line
Desert Stages Theatre
desertstages.org; 480.483.1664
July 30–31
Singing in the Rain, Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem
musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001
Aug. 4, 7
PHXART + FilmBar Present: The Revolution and The Artists
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org; 602.257.1880
Thru Sept. 5
Student Art Exhibit: “A Stitch in Time”
ArtReach Space/Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
scottsdaleartslearning.org/exhibitions
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Aug. 5
Bye-Bye, Summer
Desert Ridge Marketplace
