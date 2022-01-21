This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including D.G., Jan. 27-29! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 21–31!
JAN. 21
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Moanalani Beamer
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
JAN. 21
The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 21–23
Arizona Opera Education Presents
Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 21 – FEB. 20
Gypsy
Arizona Broadway Theatre
http://azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
JAN. 24
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
JAN. 26
Joan Osborne
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 27
Aizuri Quartet
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 27–29
D.G.
Scorpius Dance Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.scorpiusdance.com; at 602.254.2151
JAN. 28
Rita Rudner
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 28–30
Carmen
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464
JAN. 28–30
Waitress
Orpheum Theatre
https://phoenix.ticketforce.com
JAN. 29
Los Lobos
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 31
Sergio Mendes
Arizona Musicfest
www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.