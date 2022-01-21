This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including D.G., Jan. 27-29! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 21–31!

JAN. 21 

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Moanalani Beamer 

Musical Instrument Museum 

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000 

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada 

JAN. 21 

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 21–23 

Arizona Opera Education Presents 

Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 21 – FEB. 20 

Gypsy 

Arizona Broadway Theatre 

http://azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400 

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall 

JAN. 24 

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall 

Musical Instrument Museum 

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000 

JAN. 26 

Joan Osborne 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

Aizuri Quartet

JAN. 27 

Aizuri Quartet 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

D.G.

JAN. 27–29 

D.G. 

Scorpius Dance Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company 

www.scorpiusdance.com; at 602.254.2151 

Rita Rudner

JAN. 28 

Rita Rudner 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 28–30 

Carmen 

Arizona Opera 

www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464 

JAN. 28–30 

Waitress 

Orpheum Theatre 

https://phoenix.ticketforce.com 

JAN. 29 

Los Lobos 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

Sergio Mendes

JAN. 31 

Sergio Mendes 

Arizona Musicfest 

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449 

