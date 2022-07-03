The 12th Annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is going strong through Monday, July 4 at the luxury resort.
Celebrate Independence Day weekend in style as the local resort lights up the sky with fantastic fireworks shows in honor of our incredible country. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. nightly. The best places to watch inside the resort are at the Sunset Beach, Princess Pool and Overlook or Lagoon Lawn.
Head over early to the Princess Lagoon Lawn, where they will be celebrating through Monday, July 4 with energetic live music under the stars and military parachutist jumps from the All Veterans Parachute Team. Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. nightly. Before the shows, don't miss local rising stars performing at 7:30 p.m. through July 4.
Then on Monday, July 4 at 4:45 p.m. saluting America's real-life heroes, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess will host a one-of-a-kind vintage air show where more than 50 military aircraft that flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam will fly over the resort, piloted by retired veterans.
The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is located at 7575 E. Princess Drive.
