Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin 

JAN. 14 

Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin 

Musical Instrument Museum 

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000 

JAN. 14 

Tango Argentina (Touring) 

The Madison Center for the Arts 

www.themadison.org; 602.664.7777 

Ragamala Dance Company: Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come 

JAN. 15 

Ragamala Dance Company: Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Let the Crows Come 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 15 

Andy McKee and Yasmin Williams 

Musical Instrument Museum 

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000 

NOJO7 

JAN. 16 

NOJO7 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 20 

Punch Brothers 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 20 – FEB. 26 

Drinking Habits 

Don Bluth Front Row Theater 

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841 

JAN. 21 

Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Moanalani Beamer 

Musical Instrument Museum 

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000 

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada 

JAN. 21 

The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 21–23 

Arizona Opera Education Presents 

Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587 

JAN. 21 – FEB. 20 

Gypsy 

Arizona Broadway Theatre 

http://azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400 

