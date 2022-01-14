This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Tango Argentina, Jan. 14! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 14–21!
JAN. 14
Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
JAN. 14
Tango Argentina (Touring)
The Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602.664.7777
JAN. 15
Ragamala Dance Company: Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Let the Crows Come
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 15
Andy McKee and Yasmin Williams
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
JAN. 16
NOJO7
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 20
Punch Brothers
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 20 – FEB. 26
Drinking Habits
Don Bluth Front Row Theater
www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
JAN. 21
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono with Moanalani Beamer
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
JAN. 21
The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series: Eva Novlezada
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 21–23
Arizona Opera Education Presents
Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
JAN. 21 – FEB. 20
Gypsy
Arizona Broadway Theatre
http://azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
