Whether you are into foreign films, love local musical artists and live theater or just want to escape it all for a night with the talented singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, here are 10 shows coming up in the next week.
Thru April 25
The Odd Couple
Desert Stages Theatre at Scottsdale Fashion Square
480.483.1664; desertstages.org
Thru May 22
Orson Welles
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre
480.314.0841; donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com
Thru May 23
My Way
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
602.254.2151; phoenixtheatre.com
April 23 – May 16
Nunsense
Arizona Broadway Theatre
623.776.8400; azbroadway.org
April 24
Family Film: Pinocchio
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
April 24
Tony Desare
Arizona Musicfest
Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Highlands Church
480.422.8449; azmusicfest.org
April 24–25
I Am AZ Music: Union32
Musical Instrument Museum
480.478.6000; mim.org
April 29 – May 1
Films in the Garden: La Strada
Phoenix Art Museum + FilmBar
Dorrance Sculpture Garden
602.257.1880; phxart.org
April 30
I Am AZ Music: Will Clipman: A World of Music, Myth, and Mask
Musical Instrument Museum
480.478.6000; mim.org
April 30 – May 1
Oh Solo Wainwright: An Evening with Rufus
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org
