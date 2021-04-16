Around Town April 16–23

We've rounded up just a few of the events taking place in the Valley April 16–23, offering a little bit of something for everyone.

April 16
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
480.499.8587; scottsdaleperformingarts.org

April 16
Alice Tatum Band featuring Brian Page
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org

April 16–18
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association 11th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals
WestWorld of Scottsdale 
good-guys.com/sn

John Larroquette

John Larroquette stars in the Arizona Theatre Company's audio play of Lauren Gunderson's The Heath.

April 16–18
Online Audio Play: The Heath
Arizona Theatre Company
arizonatheatre.org

April 16 – May 23
My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra
The Phoenix Theatre Company
Central United Methodist Church Outdoor Venue
phoenixtheatre.com

April 17
Free Performance Pop-Ups Series: The Phoenix Symphony
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org

April 17
The Kingston Trio
Arizona Musicfest
Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Highlands Church
480.422.8449; azmusicfest.org

April 17–18
I Am AZ Music: Singer-Songwriters in the Round
Featuring Brian Chartrand, Jay Allan, and Matthew Thornton
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org

April 18
Free Performance Pop-Ups Series: Hillary Rose
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway performs as part of Arizona Musicfest, April 20

April 18
Free Performance Pop-Ups Series: Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli
Herberger Theater Center Outdoor Pavilion
herbergertheater.org

April 20
Ann Hampton Callaway
Arizona Musicfest
Outdoor Performance Pavilion at Highlands Church
480.422.8449; azmusicfest.org

April 21
Virtual: What is Liveness
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org

April 22
I Am AZ Music: MusicaNova Woodwind Quintet
Musical Instrument Museum
mim.org

Claxton_Typeface ensemble by Gernreich

Peggy Moffitt modeling ensemble designed by Rudi Gernreich, Fall 1968 collection. Photograph © William Claxton, LLC, courtesy of Demont Photo Management & Fahey/Klein Gallery Los Angeles, with permission of the Rudi Gernreich trademark.

April 22
Virtual Slow Art at Home: Guided Meditation
Phoenix Art Museum
phxart.org

Through April 25
designspace: drive-thru sensory experience
ASU Packard parking garage
asugammage.com/designspace

April 23 – May 16
Nunsense
Arizona Broadway Theatre
623.776.8400; azbroadway.org

Through June
Virtual: El Zócalo Festival
Childsplay
childsplayaz.org/zocalo

Through Sept. 26
Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich
An exhibition that focuses on the significant social and cultural impact of the work of Rudolph “Rudi” Gernreich (1922–1985)
Phoenix Art Museum
602.257.1880; phxart.org

