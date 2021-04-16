In the wake of COVID-19, student artists from Arizona State University examine the role of liveness in a post pandemic world. What will the future hold for live experience? Will we embrace the glitch or choose another strategy to engage this moment of digital disidentification?
The sensory-rich exhibit created by Lightswitch features design installations from industry professionals, renowned structural artists HYBYCOZO and ASU's own rising stars in the field – students enrolled in the ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.
The mile-long drive-thru museum will take riders on a journey from our world to outer space.
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, April 16
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale for the 11th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals, April 16–18
Real-life couple Trisha Ditsworth and Matravius Avent are cast in My Way A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Phoenix Theatre Company, April April 16 – May 23.
Photo: Reg Madison Photography
Musicians of the Phoenix Symphony perform at the outdoor Herberger Theater Pavilion April 17
Brian Chartrand, Jay Allan and Matthew Thornton perform at Musical Instrument Museum, April 17–18.
Photo courtesy of MIM
The Kingston Trio performs as part of Arizona Musicfest, April 17.
Ann Hampton Callaway performs as part of Arizona Musicfest, April 20
Photo courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum
MusicaNova Woodwind Quintet performs at Musical Instrument Museum, April 22
Photo courtesy of MIM
Photo courtesy of ASU
Arizona Broadway Theatre's Nunsense takes the stage April 23 – May 16.
Coatlicue Danza Azteca is available to view online now as part of the Zocalo Festival.
Photo courtesy of Childsplay
We’ve rounded up just a few of the events taking place in the Valley April 16–23, offering a little bit of something for everyone. |CST
Through Sept. 26 Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich An exhibition that focuses on the significant social and cultural impact of the work of Rudolph “Rudi” Gernreich (1922–1985) Phoenix Art Museum 602.257.1880; phxart.org
