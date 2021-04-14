Above and Beyond Scholarship Recipient: Lauren Anderson, Cactus Shadows High School
“I volunteered at the Massing of the Colors event, attended Pearl Harbor Remembrance events, led the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day Celebration, and joined Barbara Hatch at the ADVS Military and Veteran Women’s Summit. I’ve walked with my classmates at Veterans Day Celebrations, and finally, I ensure my attendance at every book reception. I volunteered to take on the position of lead editor for our 600-page book in 2020, spending over 200 hours that year laying out veteran stories and helping construct our beloved book. I also took on the role of vice-president for our chapter, helping run meetings and working closely with teacher advisors. VHP is the most valuable and irreplaceable feature in my life, and every second that I’ve devoted to the club has been priceless.”
Personal Scholarship Recipient: Michelle Satran, Cactus Shadows High School
“Throughout life, most people have a 'memory box,' a place to store life-changing moments, photographs of people they’ve shared experiences with, and mementos from favorite places. For some people, it takes their entire lifetime to fill their memory box. But for me, after joining Veterans Heritage Project, it seems I already need to invest in more storage. My memory box is layered with lessons learned and relationships formed with veterans. VHP has opened my eyes and heart to stories of success and loss, and expanded my horizons for all life has to offer. The advice my veterans have given me remains at the top of my memory box as a constant reminder to go out and make a difference in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.