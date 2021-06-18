Fist and Splashed African Colors for Juneteenth Celebration

Commemorative design for Juneteenth celebration with fist and paint splashes in Pan-African colors and date for this event: 19th June.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Originating in Galveston, Texas, in 1866, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States. It specifically celebrates the state of Texas announcing the abolishment of slavery in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863.

Juneteenth offers a time to come together and celebrate the rich cultural history of African Americans. And with the June 17, 2021, signing of a bill making the day a federal holiday, there is even more reason to celebrate this year.

For Arizona residents looking for Juneteenth celebrations in the Phoenix metropolitan area, PhxSoul.com has put together an extensive list.

